Muslims in S’pore to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on April 10: Mufti

SINGAPORE - Muslims in Singapore will be celebrating Hari Raya Puasa on April 10, Singapore’s top Islamic leader said on April 8.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said: “According to astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Syawal appeared during sunset today for 32 minutes.

“As such, I am pleased to announce that the first day of Syawal or Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the year 1445 Hijrah falls on Wednesday.”

In his statement, Dr Nazirudin wished all Muslims in Singapore Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.