Mould cases on the rise during rainy season

SINGAPORE – Rats are not the only ones wreaking havoc this rainy season – mould has been making an appearance in homes, from furniture to ceilings and walls.

Three mould removal companies The Straits Times spoke to saw a surge in the number of inquiries since the start of December, attributing the rise to higher humidity due to the frequent heavy showers.

EcoSense saw an estimated 40 per cent increase in inquiries since the second week of December, said its director Thomas Lou, 38.

Mr Andrew Mantle, 56, sales manager and leading inspector of Mouldgone, said that inquiries rose about 47 per cent since the start of December.

Mr James Chua, 39, owner of Mold Medic, said the business received 10 times the number of inquiries from the start of December, and the number of cases it took on increased from 35 in November 2023 to 97 in January.

Even without the recent downpours, Singapore is a haven for mould.

As mould requires a relative humidity of above 60 per cent to grow, said Mr Chua, Singapore’s average relative humidity of 82 per cent creates a conducive environment for the fungi to thrive.

The situation is exacerbated when prolonged periods of rain pushes relative humidity to 100 per cent, which means the air is fully saturated with moisture.

“We’re going to places we’ve not been to in the past,” said Mr Mantle. Before the rainy season, he said that cases were mostly in areas near water like Punggol due to higher levels of moisture in the air, but during this period he is going “all around the island”.

The severity of cases has also increased. Mould growth that used to be confined to bathroom ceilings now extends to entire bedrooms, living rooms and hallways, he added.

“Mould is able to replicate itself every 12 to 24 hours, so we’re getting these big fungal blooms in people’s homes and workplaces,” said Mr Mantle.

Mould’s primary purpose is to break down organic matter such as dust on walls and organic material found in some types of paint, therefore damp walls are able to support large mould growth.

When Mr Zahir Latif, 39, and his fiancee returned home from a three-week holiday in early January, they found mould spread across his wooden shoe cabinet and doors.

“When we came back and noticed the mould on the shoe cabinet, we had to deal with it immediately because we have four cats,” said the user experience designer. His cats were at home with a cat-sitter during those three weeks and he was worried that they could have ingested the mould and might fall ill.