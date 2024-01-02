Thundery showers expected in the first two weeks of 2024

SINGAPORE – Remember to bring along your umbrella when you leave home as thundery showers are expected in the afternoon for much of the first two weeks of 2024, according to the weatherman.

These moderate to heavy showers may extend into the night on a few of these days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a release on Jan 2.

The MSS added that it expects total rainfall for the first half of January to be above average for most parts of the island.

Daily temperatures are likely to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days during this period, with the mercury possibly peaking at about 34 deg C on a few days, said the MSS.

Singapore has been experiencing rainy weather over the past weeks, with thundery showers falling over parts of the island every afternoon in the second fortnight of December. On some days, the showers extended into the night.

The last two weeks of 2023 saw above average rainfall recorded in most parts of the island, said the MSS. Admiralty recorded rainfall that was 73 per cent above average levels.

On Christmas Day, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of Singapore in the afternoon, it added. The daily total rainfall of 134.0 mm recorded at Admiralty that day was the highest rainfall recorded for December.

The daily maximum temperatures during this period ranged between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, MSS said, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.4 deg C recorded at Clementi on Dec 15.

