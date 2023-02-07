HDB to commission study to look into mould issues of Sengkang, Punggol flats

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board will be commissioning an independent professional technical study to look into mould growth observed at Anchorvale Parkview in Sengkang and Matilda Court in Sumang Lane in Punggol.

The study, which is expected to take three to four months, will look at why some blocks are more prone to mould, what can be done to fix the situation and how to prevent a recurrence, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a written reply to parliamentary questions raised on Monday.

“Nonetheless, HDB has assessed that the mould growth observed in affected blocks does not affect structural components and poses no risks to the structural integrity of the building,” he added.

In January, Facebook users posted pictures online of mould-stained exteriors of flats in the area, even though the buildings were completed only between five and six years ago.

Sengkang resident “Jane Wendy” pointed out on Facebook that her flat had only recently hit its minimum occupation period of five years, but that the mould-streaked walls gave the blocks a “haunted house” appearance. The town council told her she would have to wait two years before the blocks get a fresh coat of paint.