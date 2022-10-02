Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 2.
More than 127 people killed in Indonesia football riot
Angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match in Malang, East Java in Indonesia late Saturday, police said,
Generational split among S'poreans on whether consuming cannabis abroad should be illegal: Survey
Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Singapore courts can try Singaporeans and PRs who are found through urine tests to have consumed drugs overseas.
MOM to set up new corporate entity to run 2 foreign worker dorms
Both dorms will have more spacious and better ventilated rooms with occupancy caps and en-suite toilets.
How has Singapore been cashing in on semiconductor chips
With long-term demand slated to remain robust despite the current slowdown, Insight examines what underpins the chip industry in Singapore, who the key players are, and the prospects.
Harmful online content: British teen fell into a deep, dark rabbit hole of despair
In the months leading up to her death, the 14-year-old was served up thousands of dark, depressing pieces of content on Instagram and Pinterest.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole for Singapore Grand Prix again
Championship leader Max Verstappen settled for eighth but teammate Sergio Perez was quick enough for second.
Pop stars thrill music fans at Singapore Grand Prix
A little rain never stopped the party, as the entertainment continued on the second day of the Singapore Grand Prix.
How S’poreans illegally bring in fresh chickens from Johor
It is illegal to bring fresh chicken from Malaysia into Singapore without a permit, even for personal consumption.
Over 90% of junior doctors hired are local: MOH Holdings
This comes amid furore over a tender by MOHH for an agency to provide services for recruiting doctors in India.
Ukraine troops retake key town of Lyman
Russia has used Lyman as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region.