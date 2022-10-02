Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Updated
Published
11 min ago

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 2.

 

More than 127 people killed in Indonesia football riot

Angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match in Malang, East Java in Indonesia late Saturday, police said,

READ MORE HERE

Generational split among S'poreans on whether consuming cannabis abroad should be illegal: Survey

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Singapore courts can try Singaporeans and PRs who are found through urine tests to have consumed drugs overseas.

READ MORE HERE

MOM to set up new corporate entity to run 2 foreign worker dorms

Both dorms will have more spacious and better ventilated rooms with occupancy caps and en-suite toilets.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

How has Singapore been cashing in on semiconductor chips

With long-term demand slated to remain robust despite the current slowdown, Insight examines what underpins the chip industry in Singapore, who the key players are, and the prospects.

READ MORE HERE

Harmful online content: British teen fell into a deep, dark rabbit hole of despair

In the months leading up to her death, the 14-year-old was served up thousands of dark, depressing pieces of content on Instagram and Pinterest.

READ MORE HERE

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole for Singapore Grand Prix again

Championship leader Max Verstappen settled for eighth but teammate Sergio Perez was quick enough for second.

READ MORE HERE

Pop stars thrill music fans at Singapore Grand Prix

A little rain never stopped the party, as the entertainment continued on the second day of the Singapore Grand Prix.

READ MORE HERE

How S’poreans illegally bring in fresh chickens from Johor

It is illegal to bring fresh chicken from Malaysia into Singapore without a permit, even for personal consumption.

READ MORE HERE

Over 90% of junior doctors hired are local: MOH Holdings

This comes amid furore over a tender by MOHH for an agency to provide services for recruiting doctors in India.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine troops retake key town of Lyman

Russia has used Lyman as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top