Generational split among S'poreans on whether consuming cannabis abroad should be illegal: Survey

SINGAPORE - Attitudes towards cannabis consumption overseas are markedly different across generations, with younger people more accepting of the practice, according to a survey commissioned by The Sunday Times.

Among Singapore citizens and permanent residents under the age of 45, more believe it should not be an offence to consume cannabis abroad in countries where it is allowed than those who said it should be illegal.

This is one of the findings from a recent ST poll of 1,000 Singaporeans and PRs carried out by consumer research company Milieu Insight.

The survey found that 40 per cent of respondents aged 16 to 24 said such consumption abroad should not be illegal, while 21 per cent said it should. The remaining 39 per cent had no opinion.

For both the 25 to 34 and the 35 to 44 age groups, 37 per cent said it should not be illegal, while 30 per cent said it should.

Among older respondents, more of them said using cannabis overseas should be illegal: 44 per cent of the 45 to 54 and 55 and above age groups held this view. Twenty-seven per cent of the 45 to 54 group think it should not be illegal, while the figure is 24 per cent for those above 55.

This caused the result across all age groups to be almost evenly spread - a third said consumption overseas should remain illegal, a third said it should not, and a final third had no opinion.

The survey respondents were representative of the Singapore adult population.

It was commissioned after top swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim made headlines in August for taking cannabis - also known as marijuana or weed - while they were competing in the SEA Games in Hanoi in May.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), Singapore courts can try Singaporeans and PRs who are found through urine tests to have consumed drugs overseas, as if the offence had been committed in Singapore.

The law has been in place since 1998.

The survey found that 42 per cent of those aged between 16 and 24 strongly agreed or agreed that it is acceptable to consume cannabis overseas, in countries where it is legal to do so.

The figure was 40 per cent for those aged 25 to 34, and 31 per cent for those aged 35 to 44.

However, the figure was 22 per cent for the 45 to 54 group, and 14 per cent for those aged 55 and above, elucidating a generational shift in attitudes towards cannabis use abroad.