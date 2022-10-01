Pop stars thrill music fans at Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - A little rain never stopped the party, as the entertainment continued on Saturday, the second day of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

Under umbrellas, ponchos, or just a cap, guests were determined to have a good time off-track.

By the late afternoon, the F1 village was already abuzz with activity, with guests buying drinks, merchandise, and getting complimentary temporary tattoos.

When the skies opened and it began to pour at around 4pm, some guests ducked into sheltered areas, while others braved the rain, wet hair be damned.

The showers failed to dampen Ms Jessica Mai's spirits; she was well-prepared with her raincoat.

The 21-year-old Australian university student, who lives in Sydney, is here on a week-long trip with a friend specially to attend the Singapore Grand Prix, and they caught performances by American girl group TLC, American pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas and Irish pop vocal group Westlife.

Behind fogged spectacles, Ms Mai said: "It is my first Grand Prix, so I have no expectations. Even in the rain, I think we can still have fun."

Besides catching the music acts, she was also looking out for her favourite racer, German driver Sebastian Vettel.

"Who knows, maybe I might catch a glimpse of him today," she said.

Her friend, Ms Emily Chan, 21, was particularly excited to watch The Black Eyed Peas, and said: "Their song Meet Me Halfway is a catchy jam I used to listen to as a kid, and I really want to see it performed live. Rain or not, the party will go on."

Although TLC's performance, scheduled for 5.20pm, was delayed by more than half an hour, fans waited patiently in the rain and entertained themselves by singing along to pre-recorded tracks.

Just as it stopped pouring at 6.05pm, the group took to the Wharf Stage for a 45-minute set, opening with the energetic Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg, and later performing their hits No Scrubs and Waterfalls.