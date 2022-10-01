Singaporeans allegedly smuggling fresh chicken from Johor

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are allegedly smuggling in fresh chicken from Malaysia.

Chicken sellers and supermarket staff in Johor told The Straits Times that "quite a few" Singaporeans have been buying chicken from them each week.

It is illegal to bring fresh chicken from Malaysia into Singapore without a permit, even if it is only for personal consumption.

Malaysia banned the export of chickens in June due to a shortage in domestic supply, resulting in almost no fresh chickens being available here.

However, chicken sellers in Johor who spoke to ST said there are Singaporeans who regularly buy whole chickens with the explicit intention of smuggling them across the border.

At a wet market in Larkin, a chicken seller in her 70s described how middle-aged women from Singapore would cross the border weekly to buy her fresh chicken.

"Quite a few Singaporeans come with their grocery carts and buy one or two whole chickens each time," she said.

"One of my regulars wraps it in newspaper, covers it with a layer of vegetables and wraps it again with more newspaper."

The seller said that her Singaporean customers had complained about the lack of fresh chicken back home, and were willing to risk breaking the law so they could cook their favourite dishes.

A 1.2kg fresh whole chicken in Johor retails for about RM15 (S$4.60) each, while a similar frozen whole chicken in Singapore is sold for about $6.

At a wet market in Kampung Pandan, a chicken seller in his 30s said some Singaporean regulars would also buy fresh chicken parts to bring back home.

He said that while there was initially a shortage of chickens in Malaysia, there is currently more than enough to go around.

"We have enough chickens now, and when the Singaporeans buy, they buy only for personal consumption," he said.