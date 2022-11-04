Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 4
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes leg surgery after rally shooting
BTO flat prices too high? No, it’s runaway resale flat prices we have to watch out for
BTO flat prices in non-mature estates have held constant - but can this continue forever?
Singapore ranked second globally for best talent
Boy who died after getting hit by car in Punggol: Mother says son was kind and hard-working
“Life is so unpredictable and we have to cherish every single moment with our family,” said Madam Yong.
Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh founder injured, passenger killed in car crash in Nassim Road
Mr Ng Siak Hai was driving the car with two passengers when it crashed into a tree trunk and flipped.
HDB homes in 3D, unsolved mysteries podcast win gold for ST at Digital Media Awards Asia
ST also won 2 silver awards for interactive projects on Covid-19 and the impact of the Ukraine war on the cost of food.
askST: What is the Fed funds rate, and how does it impact you?
The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to tame surging inflation.
Hu Chunhua’s ejection from Chinese elite politics points to Xi’s dominance in power play
Once tipped to succeed President Xi, Mr Hu Chunhua's fall from grace has been swift and shocking.
Elon Musk, under financial pressure, pushes to make money from Twitter
Among other things, Mr Musk and his advisers have discussed adding paid direct messages to the service.