Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 4

Updated
Published
Nov 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 4

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes leg surgery after rally shooting

At least one bystander was killed in the gunfire, according to the police.

BTO flat prices too high? No, it’s runaway resale flat prices we have to watch out for

BTO flat prices in non-mature estates have held constant - but can this continue forever?

Singapore ranked second globally for best talent

It is the only Asian state to make the European-dominated top 20 in the list.

Boy who died after getting hit by car in Punggol: Mother says son was kind and hard-working

“Life is so unpredictable and we have to cherish every single moment with our family,” said Madam Yong.

Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh founder injured, passenger killed in car crash in Nassim Road

Mr Ng Siak Hai was driving the car with two passengers when it crashed into a tree trunk and flipped.

HDB homes in 3D, unsolved mysteries podcast win gold for ST at Digital Media Awards Asia

ST also won 2 silver awards for interactive projects on Covid-19 and the impact of the Ukraine war on the cost of food.

askST: What is the Fed funds rate, and how does it impact you?

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to tame surging inflation.

Hu Chunhua’s ejection from Chinese elite politics points to Xi’s dominance in power play

Once tipped to succeed President Xi, Mr Hu Chunhua's fall from grace has been swift and shocking.

Elon Musk, under financial pressure, pushes to make money from Twitter

Among other things, Mr Musk and his advisers have discussed adding paid direct messages to the service.

Sweets containing cannabis seized in drug raid in Tampines

The sweets were colourful gummies packaged in small bags.

