Sweets containing cannabis seized in drug raid in Tampines

SINGAPORE - Sweets containing cannabis were among items Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers seized during an enforcement operation on Tuesday.

In response to The Straits Times’ query, CNB said the sweets were colourful gummies packaged in small bags.

During the operation, officers also recovered 4.44kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of $145,000, which can feed the addiction of about 630 abusers for a week.

CNB said two Singaporean men were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in the operation.

The first suspect – a 32-year-old man – was arrested in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 81.

After CNB officers found around 3.3kg of cannabis in his possession, they raided a residential unit in the same vicinity and arrested a 40-year-old man. About 86g of cannabis and two Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the unit.

Officers also recovered about 7g of substances believed to be controlled drugs from a riser located on the same floor.

The same evening, the 32-year-old suspect was escorted to his home in Tampines Avenue 9, where officers found the sweets containing cannabis, around 971g of cannabis, 237 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps and psilocybin mushrooms, or magic mushrooms.