Boy who died after being hit by car in Punggol: Mother says son was well-behaved, kind and hardworking

SINGAPORE - She said her son was a kind boy who worked hard at his studies despite his dyslexia.

That was the message the mother of Adriel Choo had shared with family and friends after his accident, which was later put up on Facebook.

Adriel died on Wednesday, more than three weeks after a car knocked him down while he was crossing the road at Sumang Walk in Punggol.

Asking for prayers for her 14-year-old son, Adriel’s mother, who wanted to be known only as Madam Yong, wrote in her message: “Adriel is a very well-behaved and kind boy. He studied hard and is a faithful and devoted boy who loves God.

“He is super hardworking. He strove so hard despite his dyslexia.”

Tragedy struck on Oct 10 when a BMW car collided into Adriel while he was crossing the road at Sumang Walk.

The impact sent the secondary two student flying and he landed a distance away.

Adriel was taken unconscious to hospital, where he was warded for more than three weeks before he died.

Madam Yong said the family had only recently received the results of Adriel’s streaming exams and he had got his first choice subject combination.

Madam Yong said: “Life is so unpredictable and we have to cherish every single moment with our family.”

Friends who were at the wake said the family is still trying to come to terms with Adriel’s death.

The police said on Wednesday the 24-year-old driver of the BMW was assisting in police investigations.

He was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving causing hurt.