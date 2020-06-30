Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 30

Eleven parties likely to contest all 93 seats

Today's Nomination Day could see surprises, with some constituency line-ups still under wraps.

Five things to look out for on Nomination Day

The ruling PAP is likely to be challenged in all 93 seats by 10 opposition parties at the close of nomination proceedings today.

Follow ST live coverage on Nomination Day

To help readers stay on top of developments, all news reports and analyses on GE2020 are freely available to all.

PAP slate a diverse group that reflects society they hail from

There are more women, business people and those with experience on the ground who can bring a broad range of issues for debate in Parliament if elected.

Consolidation rather than growth for opposition parties

With a slate that includes more professionals, WP builds on a formula that has served it well, while biggest newcomer PSP has a mix of professionals across age groups.

Vote to end the PAP's supermajority, says Lee Hsien Yang

In a video message posted on Facebook, he criticised the Government on a range of issues as he called for more diversity in Parliament.

Who are the new faces standing in this election?

Here's a closer look at the candidates who have been unveiled for the July 10 general election.

Coronavirus: Experts warn against letting guard down as community cases inch up

People need to be vigilant and cautious despite a clear sense of "crisis fatigue", they said.

Durian stall in Geylang, Toa Payoh spa and Bukit Batok Thai eatery among places visited by Covid-19 patients

A total of 202 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, higher than the average of 194 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Cook plant-based meat dishes, check out an aquarium live stream and more

Try our recipes for gyoza, cottage pie and mapo tofu using Impossible meat.

