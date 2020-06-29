Durian stall in Geylang, Toa Payoh spa and Bukit Batok Thai eatery among places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - A durian stall in Geylang, a spa in Toa Payoh and a Thai eatery in Bukit Batok are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (June 29).

A patient also visited Causeway Point, while Mustafa Centre and the Sheng Siong supermarket at New World Centre - both previously on the list - were included again with new timings visited by patients.

Those who were there at the time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The ministry provides the list of locations that Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on MOH's website.

Among the six community cases announced by MOH, four are Singaporeans, one of whom is a contact of a previously confirmed case and had already been quarantined earlier.

Another two were detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of persons working at dormitories or deployed to frontline Covid-19 operations.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the fourth Singaporean.

The two remaining community cases are work permit holders in essential services or those working at dormitories who were picked up by MOH screening.

Related Story All students and staff in close contact with infected student tested negative for Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

Four of the six community cases were asymptomatic.

Three new clusters in dormitories were also announced on Monday: at 38 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, 210 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 and 170 Woodlands Industrial Park E7.

A total of 202 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, higher than the average of 194 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 196 cases, taking Singapore's total to 43,661.

With 477 new cases discharged on Monday, 37,973 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of seven per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of four per day in the past week.

A total of 197 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 5,453 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.