Singapore GE2020: Follow ST live coverage on Nomination Day

SINGAPORE - Who will be standing in your constituency and which are the seats to watch?

All will be revealed on Nomination Day, which falls on June 30, when the political parties confirm their final line-ups for Singapore's general election.

It will be a quieter affair this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Supporters, who would usually wave party flags and cheer for candidates at the nomination centres, will not be able to enter the premises this year.

Readers, however, will not miss out on the highlights of Nomination Day. The Straits Times will bring the event to voters, with full multimedia coverage in print and online, as well as through video and radio.

To help readers stay on top of developments, all news reports and analyses on GE2020 are freely available to all.

Follow our full coverage of the country's biggest political event and sign up for our special GE2020 newsletter at str.sg/ge2020

Here's what to look out for on Nomination Day:

NOMINATION DAY LIVE SHOW

10.30am-2pm

- Catch the action and mood on the ground with livestreams from all nine nomination centres, with presenters Olivia Quay and Elliott Danker

- ST news editor Zakir Hussain will discuss the parties' line-ups and the key battlegrounds with presenters Hairianto Diman and Michelle Martin

- Get real-time updates on how the race is shaping up as the parties file their nomination papers

- Follow the candidates as they hit the campaign trail

THE BIG STORY

5.30-6pm

- The live news talk show will feature ST editors and correspondents who will give their take on developments of the day, and what to expect as campaigning officially begins

GE2020 TODAY

10pm

- Missed the Nomination Day proceedings? Tune in for a round-up of the day's highlights

INTERACTIVE

- Who will be standing in your constituency? Find out all about the parties and candidates contesting GE2020

And here's what to expect on Polling Day on July 10:





Voters cast their votes at Jing Shan Primary School on Sept 11, 2015.



- Live results: Get real-time updates on sample counts and official results, and track the performance of the parties

- Live blog: Follow all the action on election night with the ST team on the ground

- Live show: ST correspondents and experts will analyse the results as they stream in

- Read full stories and commentaries on what the results mean