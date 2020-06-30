Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Cook plant-based meat dishes, check out an aquarium live stream and more

1. COOK: Plant-based meat dishes



A brick of Impossible meat weighs 2.27kg and costs $88.90 before GST. PHOTOS: TAN HSUEH YUN, IMPOSSIBLE FOODS



If you managed to get your hands on plant-based meat substitute Impossible, available for retail in the form of 2.27kg bricks at selected eateries last month, try three recipes from The Straits Times food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

She uses the meat to make gyoza, cottage pie and mapo tofu.

Her top tip: Impossible tastes better and has a more satisfying bite when cooked medium, instead of medium rare, for burgers.

For all other dishes, cook it until it is no longer pink.

READ MORE HERE

2. CHECK OUT: Aquarium live stream



California's Monterey Bay Aquarium - slated to reopen on July 13 - features 10 live camera feeds (pre-recorded footage available after hours) of its animal enclosures, including its African penguins (above) and jellyfish. PHOTO: MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM



There is no need to rush to attractions such as the Singapore Zoo and S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa as they open progressively this month.

Feeding time with narration is available at various timeslots.

Info: Monterey Bay Aquarium live cam

3. WATCH: J-Style Trip



Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou (pictured) is joined by fellow musicians such as Singapore's JJ Lin, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and Chinese pianist Lang Lang in his Netflix travel series. PHOTO: JAY CHOU/FACEBOOK



Two episodes feature Singapore, in which Chou and Lin visit Marina Bay Sands, Sim Lim Square and Sentosa.

The fun, light-hearted 13-episode show follows Chou and his guests as they goof around and do magic tricks in cities such as Paris, Vienna and Tokyo.

The final episode takes place in Havana, Cuba, which is where the music video for Chou's latest single Mojito was shot.

Info: Netflix website

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Garlicky cockles



Garlicky cockles. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



I love to eat cockles the old-fashioned way, by boiling them and enjoying them with spicy sambal belacan.

Prising them open can be a tedious task, though. But there is a more convenient way to enjoy them. You can get raw shucked cockles on the half shell. They are sold frozen, but taste fresh once you are done defrosting and cooking them.

Dousing them in Shaoxing wine, followed by a spicy garlic dressing, makes this humble shellfish a touch fancier and tastier. Adjust the amount of garlic and chilli to suit your preference. Instead of using salt, use some light soya sauce and a pinch of sugar for sweetness.

READ MORE HERE

5. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Let The Morning In by Felix Cheong





ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL





Time is still even if clocks move. You go through days in the same old groove. You look like life but you are dead. You may smile but nothing is said.

So let the morning in. Doesn't matter where you've been. Rub the sleep sand, clear the dust. Open your heart again to trust. So let the morning in And you'll be freed as the wind. Be a kite that paints the sky And never lose the line.

When locks have been set on your heart, Even love finds you shut and hard. You may still find hope within. For nature lets the sun come in. She tucks your darkness now to bed. She turns your past loose from your head. She pulls your dawn across your sky, Setting you up for one more try.

READ MORE HERE

