Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 12.

Helping low-wage workers in S'pore climb the wage ladder

While cleaners, security officers and landscape workers have much to cheer about, things are less upbeat for low-wage workers outside of these industries.

Ion Orchard to close for 4 days from June 12 due to Covid-19 cases; visitors to mall to get free swab tests

It is the first mall in the popular Orchard Road shopping belt to be closed amid the pandemic.

Wet weather in Malaysia, tighter Covid-19 curbs driving up some vegetable prices in S'pore

The price of tomatoes was the hardest hit, doubling to up to $3 per kilogram.

4 young men in Singapore had heart inflammation after Covid-19 jabs, all have recovered

As a precaution, vaccinated people should avoid strenuous physical activity for one week after their second dose.

What is it like to take a DIY Covid-19 test? ST reporter tries it out

From June 16, self-administered Covid-19 test kits will be sold in pharmacies here.

Malaysia to extend Covid-19 lockdown for two weeks until June 28

New infections in the country are still averaging 6,871 daily.

More in S'pore opting for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine despite longer wait than for Moderna

Some have preferred the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because its side effects are said to be less severe.

Cleaner at Raffles City Tower and One Raffles Quay among 3 Covid-19 cases in community

There were also six imported cases, bringing the daily tally to nine.

'I know what I can do': Joseph Schooling says he's ready for Tokyo Olympics

Olympian reflects on his new perspectives on training, national service and golf.

S'pore designers tackle urgent real-world problems with bright ideas

They are stepping up to the plate in global competitions.

