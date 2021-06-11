Janitor at Raffles City Tower and One Raffles Quay among 3 Covid-19 cases in community

SINGAPORE -A 50-year-old woman who works as a janitor in Raffles City Tower and One Raffles Quay was one of the three Covid-19 cases in the community reported on Friday (June 11).

She is employed by Campaign Complete Solutions and was fully vaccinated, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on Friday night.

The other two cases are a 57-year-old woman who works as a promoter at Guardian in Ion Orchard and a 38-year-old crew member on a tugboat employed by Marina Offshore.

All three cases are currently unlinked.

The Guardian employee is the third worker at Ion Orchard to test positive for the virus, prompting MOH to close the mall until June 16.

There were also six imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Five of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

They had returned from India and the United States.

The last imported case is a crew member on a ship who has not disembarked, said MOH.

Friday's nine coronavirus cases take Singapore's tally to 62,245.

