Ion Orchard to close for 4 days from June 12 due to Covid-19 cases; visitors to mall to get free swab tests

SINGAPORE - Ion Orchard will be shut for four days from Saturday (June 12) for cleaning and disinfecting works after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed a number of Covid-19 cases linked to the shopping mall.

It is the first mall in the popular Orchard Road shopping belt to do so amid the pandemic.

The Covid-19 cases linked to the mall include a 57-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a promoter at the Guardian outlet there. She was among three new unlinked Covid-19 community cases reported on Friday.

The woman developed a dry throat on Monday, but did not seek medical attention. She subsequently developed an ear ache on Thursday and sought treatment at a polyclinic, where she underwent both an antigen rapid test and a polymerase chain reaction test.

Both results came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Thursday. Her serology test result is negative.

The woman is one of the three Covid-19 cases involving Ion Orchard staff who are being investigated by MOH.

The ministry said on Friday that it is offering free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited the retail shops or used the services and facilities at Ion Orchard between June 3 and June 11.

Those who had only walked through the mall to connect to the neighbouring buildings or Orchard MRT station need not be tested, it added.

Epidemiological investigations indicate ongoing transmission within the mall, the mall's management said on Friday in a notice to tenants.

Ion Orchard, after consulting with MOH, will be closed from 7am on Saturday till 7am on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

The mall and its shops are required to undergo cleansing and disinfection, which will be done within the period of closure, said the notice.

"In view of the urgency, Ion Orchard has arranged for deep cleaning of your shops on your behalf and will be at your cost," it said.

All staff and tenants, including contractors and vendors who worked at the mall from May 28 till June 11, must undergo a mandatory swab test.

A nominal roll with information on all tenants, staff and contractors working at the mall during this period is being prepared to aid the Health Promotion Board in the planning and running of the swab operations.

Tenants have to vacate Ion Orchard by Friday as no entries into the mall are allowed from 7am on Saturday.

