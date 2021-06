SINGAPORE - Slots at vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are being taken up more quickly than those for Moderna, after vaccination bookings were made available for those aged 12 to 39 on Friday (June 11).

As people can opt for either of the two available vaccines here, some have preferred the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because its side effects are said to be less severe, among other reasons. It is also the only one here approved for those under the age of 18.