Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6, 2024

Updated
Published
7 min ago

About $8 million in CDC vouchers spent since launch on Jan 3

More than 750,000 households have already claimed their $500 worth of CDC vouchers each.

askST: Should I be worried about TB?

While active cases of the disease have been going down, there are still new cases every year.

What’s ahead for Singapore in 2024

With 2023 firmly in the rear-view mirror, Insight highlights what to look out for in 2024.

Worker dies after falling 7.5m at Jurong Region Line work site

The accident took place near Jurong West Street 75, where the future Gek Poh MRT station will be located.

At least 83 victims have lost $155,000 in DBS phishing scam since the start of January

Scammers would impersonate DBS Bank through spoofed SMSes.

‘Bomb’ found at industrial building in Ang Mo Kio a dud, police investigating

It is believed to have been left behind after a simulation exercise conducted by a security company.

Some counters at Johor Causeway checkpoint to be closed for upgrading from Jan 16 to Feb 7

The upgrading work was initially scheduled from Dec 15 until Jan 15.

Grace Fu elected unopposed as Singapore National Olympic Council president

Its former president Tan Chuan-Jin had quit the post in July.

Local acts hail more busking spots, but say booking system can be refined

High-demand spots can be snapped up within a minute of being made available.

Side hustles are proper jobs for students, and can mean much more

The venture may not have turned out to be big business, but the lessons prepared her for the big things in life, says the writer.

