At least 83 victims lost $155,000 in DBS phishing scam since the start of January

SINGAPORE - At least 83 victims have fallen prey to DBS Bank phishing scams since the start of January 2024, with total losses amounting to at least $155,000.

The police revealed these numbers on Jan 5, reiterating their warning to members of the public of this “persistent trend” where scammers would impersonate DBS through spoofed SMSes.

In this phishing scam variant, the scammers would phish for victims’ online banking usernames, passwords and one-time passwords (OTP). In most of these cases, victims would receive SMSes claiming to be from DBS.

These SMSes would warn the victims of possible unauthorised attempts to access their DBS bank accounts, urging them to click on the embedded URL links to verify their identities and stop the transactions.

After clicking on the links, the victims would be directed to spoofed DBS websites where victims would be misled into providing their Internet banking credentials and OTP, which the scammers would use to make unauthorised withdrawals.

In some cases, victims would receive messages via the WhatsApp messaging platform from fake DBS security department officers who would provide forged bank statements displaying unauthorised transactions made in the victims’ e-wallets.

Victims would only realise that they had been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions in their bank accounts.

The police would like to advise members of the public to adopt the following precautionary measures:

ADD – Install ScamShield App to protect yourself from scam calls and SMSes. Set up security features like transaction limits for Internet banking transactions, and two-factor or multi-factor authentication for banks and e-wallets.

– Install ScamShield App to protect yourself from scam calls and SMSes. Set up security features like transaction limits for Internet banking transactions, and two-factor or multi-factor authentication for banks and e-wallets. CHECK – Check for scam signs with official sources, such as ScamShield WhatsApp bot @ https://go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot, or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688, or visit www.scamalert.sg. DBS will never send you clickable links via SMS. Look out for tell-tale signs of a phishing website and never disclose your personal or banking credentials, including OTPs to anyone.

– Check for scam signs with official sources, such as ScamShield WhatsApp bot @ https://go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot, or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688, or visit www.scamalert.sg. DBS will never send you clickable links via SMS. Look out for tell-tale signs of a phishing website and never disclose your personal or banking credentials, including OTPs to anyone. TELL – Tell authorities, family, and friends about scams. Report any fraudulent transactions to DBS immediately.

Those with information relating to such crimes, or are in doubt, can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential. Those requiring urgent police assistance can dial 999.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.