‘Bomb’ found at industrial building in Ang Mo Kio a dud, police investigating

SINGAPORE – A “bomb” found at an industrial park in Ang Mo Kio on the morning of Jan 5 turned out to be a dud.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to a suspicious item at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 at about 8.20am.

They added that officers conducted security checks and found the device to be of no threat.

It was made with cylinder-shaped objects and sealed together with black tape, as seen in photos by Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the device was allegedly left behind from a simulation exercise conducted by a security company in the early hours of the day.