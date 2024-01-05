‘Bomb’ found at industrial building in Ang Mo Kio a dud, police investigating

Preliminary investigations revealed that the device was allegedly left behind from a simulation exercise conducted by a security company. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Kolette Lim
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
50 min ago

SINGAPORE – A “bomb” found at an industrial park in Ang Mo Kio on the morning of Jan 5 turned out to be a dud.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to a suspicious item at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 at about 8.20am.

They added that officers conducted security checks and found the device to be of no threat.

It was made with cylinder-shaped objects and sealed together with black tape, as seen in photos by Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the device was allegedly left behind from a simulation exercise conducted by a security company in the early hours of the day.

The police were alerted to a suspicious item at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 at about 8.20am on Jan 5. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

“Poor management of the exercise resulted in the activation of actual police resources to the scene and more than 100 people were inconvenienced as they were prevented from entering the premises due to the ongoing checks,” said the police.

The incident is being investigated under the Protection from Harassment Act.

In September 2023, a 100kg World War II aerial bomb was found at a condominium construction site in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and the bomb was successfully disposed of after two detonations.

