More busking spots in S’pore a boon, but booking system can still be refined, say local acts

SINGAPORE – Every two weeks or so, hundreds of buskers here can be found hunching over their computers at 9am, hurriedly looking for and booking slots for popular spots to perform in Singapore.

High-demand locations – such as Paya Lebar Square, Wisma Atria, and Ion Orchard – can be snapped up within a minute of being made available, with balloting even needed sometimes.

This is just one of the challenges that buskers The Straits Times spoke to say they face with the current booking system, which was introduced in March 2022 and allows for each busker to book up to six one-hour slots per day.

Prior to this, a busker was allocated five locations out of the 10 they named in their application for a busking permit after passing an audition.

There are currently over 80 busking locations islandwide, after the National Arts Council (NAC) in November 2023 announced more than 10 new busking spots, a move which was cheered by the local busking community.

Mr Bryan Wong York Jiang, 27, said the announcement signalled greater acceptance of street performers among Singaporeans, and that he would like to perform at new locations such as those along the Singapore River.

Another busker, Ms Caroline Jane Cornelius-Jones, had mixed feelings about the recent additions.

The 54-year-old Singapore permanent resident, a bubble artist who entertains people with giant bubbles, welcomes more spaces, especially larger ones such as the two spots along the Singapore River. This would benefit acts like hers; she typically uses a 2.5m-long wand for her performances and needs a space that is bigger than 3m by 3m.

However, such spaces may still not exactly be ideal, explained Ms Cornelius-Jones, who explained: “For me, most of the spaces don’t work as they are in direct sun. No shade.

“So, I can only busk before 11am or after 6pm (after) the sun goes down, as the bright sun will pop the bubbles straight away.”

The addition of busking spaces has not alleviated competition for popular locations either.

Online checks in early December 2023 showed that there were 42 events at Ion Orchard for that month, while there were none at the AMK Hub and Jubilee Square in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8. Another check on Jan 3, for the period ending on Feb 3, showed that Ion Orchard has five events lined up, and, again, none for both AMK Hub and Jubilee Square.

“Popular busking spots tend to be the locations with higher footfall, and they are also the spots that can be fully booked out within a minute of release every 1st and 15th of the month,” shared Mr Wong.

The hustling for spots has even pushed some buskers away. Mr Jeremy Chin Jun Wei, 25, is one of them.

He let his NAC-issued letter of endorsement, or busking card, lapse in May 2023. He first received his busking licence in 2018 and used to perform twice a week during his spare time.