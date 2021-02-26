Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 26.
Mayor Denise Phua rebuts Pritam Singh on relevance of CDCs and mayors
Denise Phua roundly rejected the suggestion that a voucher scheme was aimed at making CDCs relevant.
1 killed in MRT tunnel near Lavender, train services on East-West Line disrupted
It is unclear how the person had accessed the tracks.
Berries World tuition teacher among 2 new Covid-19 community cases in S’pore
The Singapore PR developed a runny nose on Feb 23 after work and visited a GP the next day.
Migrant burden: How foreign workers are illegally recruited in Singapore
CloseUp investigates why some workers have to pay thousands of dollars to get jobs that few locals want.
Let's talk about inter-generational equity in drawdown of financial and nature reserves
When it comes to valuable, long-term, hard-to-replace resources, how much should this generation be allowed to spend?
MOE flexible on students' use of learning devices after school: Lawrence Wong
They could have the option to turn off the software so that there is no monitoring of online activities, he said.
This year's Toto Hongbao draw reduced to $8m to better manage crowds
The lower prize money did not stop punters from forming snaking queues at Toto outlets.
US approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine storage at normal freezer temperature
The move loosens a previous requirement that the vaccine should be stored at between -80 to -60 deg C.
Trump supporters want to 'blow up' Capitol and kill Congress members: Police chief
Threats suggest extremists could target the building during Biden's State of the Union address, she said.
China's Xi Jinping declares 'complete victory' in campaign to stamp out rural poverty
Experts say announcement will bolster support for Mr Xi in a critical year for the Chinese Communist Party.