1 killed in MRT tunnel near Lavender, train services on East-West Line disrupted

SINGAPORE - Service on the East-West MRT Line was disrupted on Thursday evening (Feb 25) after a person who entered a tunnel near Lavender station was killed.

SMRT tweeted at 9.48pm that the service disruption between Bugis and Aljunied was due to a "train incident", but would not say more.

The Straits Times understands a person had intruded into the eastbound tunnel from a portal area - where the train tracks enter the underground tunnel - at Lavender.

It is unclear how the person had accessed the tracks. ST understands high fences are in place to prevent unauthorised access through the portals.

Freelance worker Bessie Tan, 59, said she was on a train from town at around 9.30pm when passengers were told to disembark at Bugis.

"Then the train left empty," she said. "We boarded the next train which carried passengers, but it didn't leave Bugis and we were all told to leave the train again."

She added that at first, the announcement at the station "mumbled something like an incident at Lavender".

This is the first MRT track fatality since two SMRT trainees were knocked down by a train in March 2016.

But a more recent track death happened in March 2017, when a drunken person got onto the Bukit Panjang LRT tracks near Fajar Station, was hit by a train and died.

SMRT activated bridging bus services to ply the four-station stretch between Bugis and Aljunied, and made regular bus services free as well.

Mr Jordan Lim, a 20-year-old student, initially thought it was a regular train breakdown but was wondering why the train lights were switched off.

“It didn’t really make sense to me. Then I stopped and saw the flashlights in the front part of the carriage so speculated that someone might have got knocked over.”

Mr Song Ler Jun, 24, was running near Kallang MRT station with a friend and the flashing lights of the SCDF trucks caught his attention.



SCDF personnel at Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



He then stationed himself directly below the tracks where he heard officers shouting “trauma bag”.

The freelance writer added: “There was not much of a crowd. I talked to another couple who would have gotten on this train but had to take the shuttle bus instead.

“This is my first time experiencing something like that.”