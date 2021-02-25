Migrant burden: How foreign workers are illegally recruited in Singapore

SINGAPORE - This is Singapore's dirty little secret. Few locals want to work in industries such as construction. Yet, some foreign workers willing to do so have to pay thousands of dollars - sometimes up to $20,000 - to get these jobs.

Who is illegally asking for these fees? Singapore employers, fellow migrant workers and underground recruitment agents. CloseUp investigates.

CloseUp, a new investigative video series by The Straits Times, seeks to give a deeper look at issues that hit close to home. It aims to delve beneath the surface of some of the biggest headlines in town.