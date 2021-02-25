Migrant burden: How foreign workers are illegally recruited in Singapore

Migrant workers seeking employment in Singapore can pay up to 20 times their salary to illegal agents. CloseUp investigates why this is happening.
  • Published
    1 min ago

SINGAPORE - This is Singapore's dirty little secret. Few locals want to work in industries such as construction. Yet, some foreign workers willing to do so have to pay thousands of dollars - sometimes up to $20,000 - to get these jobs.

Who is illegally asking for these fees? Singapore employers, fellow migrant workers and underground recruitment agents. CloseUp investigates.

CloseUp, a new investigative video series by The Straits Times, seeks to give a deeper look at issues that hit close to home. It aims to delve beneath the surface of some of the biggest headlines in town.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 