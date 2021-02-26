For Subscribers
Home Ground
Let's talk about inter-generational equity in drawdown of financial and nature reserves
How much and how to provide for future needs should dominate discussion, not just a fixation on specific incidents of forests being cleared
It says much of the psyche and financial security of Singaporeans that the drawdown of our natural reserves - forests and woodland - attracted so much heat and attention, while the drawdown of our financial reserves for the second year in a row went largely unremarked.
And yet there are similarities in both these sets of actions that should attract attention.