Home Ground

Let's talk about inter-generational equity in drawdown of financial and nature reserves

How much and how to provide for future needs should dominate discussion, not just a fixation on specific incidents of forests being cleared

Associate Editor
Many Singaporeans have been vocal about the need to preserve what remains of our forests.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It says much of the psyche and financial security of Singaporeans that the drawdown of our natural reserves - forests and woodland - attracted so much heat and attention, while the drawdown of our financial reserves for the second year in a row went largely unremarked.

And yet there are similarities in both these sets of actions that should attract attention.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 