Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18

Markings being drawn on footpaths to remind e-scooter users of footpath ban: LTA



The markings depict an e-scooter rider against a yellow background, with a red stroke cutting diagonally across the image. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK



All nine cycling towns will progressively have markings as part of an effort to step up enforcement of the e-scooter footpath ban.

Investors in failed developer Castlewood Group's Dream resort in Phuket worried about not getting money back



Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, Castlewood Group's key project. Investors said they were informed last month that Castlewood was winding up and that they had to attend a meeting to appoint a liquidator. PHOTO: DREAM PHUKET HOTEL & SPA/FACEBOOK



Some investors of the Singapore-based property developer now suspect that they may have fallen prey to a scam.

Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident



The man failed to observe proper safety procedures while handling a pneumatic nail gun, resulting in an incident where he fired a 6cm-long nail into his colleague's chest. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH



While handling a pneumatic nail gun, a 23-year-old man failed to observe proper safety procedures by leaving his finger on the trigger.

Economic Affairs: The tricky problem of HDB lease decay



As HDB flats approach the end of their 99-year leases, their value falls. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



Decaying leases on HDB flats are a growing concern with no easy solutions.

Revived Bandar Malaysia project to include a HSR station, says PM Mahathir



(From left) Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad look at the model of Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya, on Dec 17, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Tun Dr Mahathir said although Malaysia and Singapore have yet to finalise details on the stalled HSR project, it would definitely have a stop in Bandar Malaysia.

Group representing security agencies in Singapore dispute security grading system results



Security agencies are assessed on processes, people, systems and technology, employment practices and counter-terrorism. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Security Association Singapore said changes made by the Singapore Police Force give a false impression that security firm standards have stagnated.

SGX takes a hit with listings lost to privatisation



The number of listed securities has dropped to 728 as of last month, from 750 in 2017 and a peak of 782 in 2010, according to SGX data. ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



24 firms have left this year; 728 securities listed as of last month, down from 750 in 2017.

Britain threatens Brexit cliff-edge to force EU trade deal by December 2020



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's gambit is the latest sign of intent as he seeks to force through Britain's divorce from the EU without further delay. PHOTO: AFP



PM Boris Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020 – a move that spooked financial markets.

Tech Life hacks: 4 apps you should know about



Lesser-known apps are often missed out altogether but there are hidden jewels waiting to be discovered. PHOTO: PEXELS



These free, lesser-known mobile apps can help make you more productive as well as keep you entertained.

Floods ease in Johor but wildlife agency warns of stray crocodiles in rivers of nine districts



An aerial survey by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Services Department showing the flood situation at an agricultural area in Mersing, Johor on Dec 17, 2019. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The weatherman has also warned of thunderstorms in some parts of the country, including Kuala Lumpur.

