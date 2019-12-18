Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 18.
Markings being drawn on footpaths to remind e-scooter users of footpath ban: LTA
All nine cycling towns will progressively have markings as part of an effort to step up enforcement of the e-scooter footpath ban.
Investors in failed developer Castlewood Group's Dream resort in Phuket worried about not getting money back
Some investors of the Singapore-based property developer now suspect that they may have fallen prey to a scam.
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident
While handling a pneumatic nail gun, a 23-year-old man failed to observe proper safety procedures by leaving his finger on the trigger.
Economic Affairs: The tricky problem of HDB lease decay
Decaying leases on HDB flats are a growing concern with no easy solutions.
Revived Bandar Malaysia project to include a HSR station, says PM Mahathir
Tun Dr Mahathir said although Malaysia and Singapore have yet to finalise details on the stalled HSR project, it would definitely have a stop in Bandar Malaysia.
Group representing security agencies in Singapore dispute security grading system results
The Security Association Singapore said changes made by the Singapore Police Force give a false impression that security firm standards have stagnated.
SGX takes a hit with listings lost to privatisation
24 firms have left this year; 728 securities listed as of last month, down from 750 in 2017.
Britain threatens Brexit cliff-edge to force EU trade deal by December 2020
PM Boris Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020 – a move that spooked financial markets.
Tech Life hacks: 4 apps you should know about
These free, lesser-known mobile apps can help make you more productive as well as keep you entertained.
Floods ease in Johor but wildlife agency warns of stray crocodiles in rivers of nine districts
The weatherman has also warned of thunderstorms in some parts of the country, including Kuala Lumpur.