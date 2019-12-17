Group representing security agencies in Singapore dispute security grading system results

SINGAPORE - A group representing security agencies in Singapore has criticised changes made to the grading system that is used to assess security firms here.

The Security Association Singapore (SAS) said changes made by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) give a false impression that security firm standards have stagnated.

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 17), SAS executive director Ikhsan Suri said the annual grading exercise of more than 200 security agencies uses a bell curve with "arbitrary cut-off points" and is not useful for buyers in determining the actual capabilities of each security agency.

The SAS statement comes a day after the police released the Security Agency Grading Exercise (Sage) results, which showed only 63 agencies were awarded the A grade.

Security agencies are required to participate in the annual grading exercise, which SPF said aims to differentiate agencies that invest in training and technology, have systematic processes, and adopt good employment practices.

Mr Ikhsan said the cut-off point for the A grade had increased from 95 per cent last year to 96 per cent this year due to a bell curve used in the exercise.

Last year, 62 agencies obtained aggregate scores of 95 per cent or higher and were awarded the A grade.

This year, 82 agencies obtained aggregate scores of 95 per cent or higher - a one-third increase compared to the previous year.

However, due to the increase in cut-off point from adjustments on a bell curve, only 63 agencies were awarded the A grade, said Mr Ikhsan.

"Agencies were also not informed of the cut-off points in advance, because these can only possibly be determined after all the raw scores have been tabulated on the bell curve," he added.

"Therefore, the number of agencies obtaining the A, B and C grade remained largely the same from 2018 to 2019 not because of stagnating standards, but because of shifting goalposts," said Mr Ikhsan.

A total of 235 agencies took part in the grading exercise this year, which was conducted from June to December, including larger security firms Certis Cisco and Aetos.

The grades are valid from Jan 1 to Dec 31 next year.

Agencies are assessed across five categories - processes, people, systems and technology, employment practices and counter-terrorism - which carry different weights in the aggregate scores.

For example, an agency's processes carry the heaviest weightage of 35 per cent, while the counter-terrorism criterion carries the lowest at 8 per cent.

In his statement, Mr Ikhsan said these "wide-ranging" assessment criteria and "arbitrary cut-off points" for each grade do not show buyers the capabilities or competencies of each agency.

In particular, the inclusion of employment practices as a criterion "dilutes the focus of the grading exercise as an indicator of an agency's security operations proficiency", he added.

The criterion assesses, among other things, an agency's compliance with employment law and payment of salaries.

Mr Ikhsan said buyers are also not served "by the sheer number of agencies that change grades year on year".

"From 2017 to 2018, 50 per cent of agencies changed grades. Again, from 2018 to 2019, 50 per cent of agencies changed grades."

"It is not helpful for buyers, nor for longer-term contracting, that the Sage results in half of all agencies in Singapore changing grades every year... It is implausible that the standards of an agency can fluctuate so widely, year on year," he added.

Mr Ikhsan said SAS has represented its views to the relevant authorities and is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs, SPF and other stakeholders to relook the grading methodology so that it will be transparent and helpful to agencies and buyers.

The industry as a whole employs more than 35,500 active resident security officers, according to a speech made by Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad in July.

The Straits Times has contacted SPF for more information.