Markings being drawn on footpaths to remind e-scooter users of footpath ban: LTA

SINGAPORE - All nine cycling towns will progressively have markings reminding e-scooter users not to ride their devices on footpaths, as part of the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) efforts to step up enforcement of an e-scooter footpath ban.

Such markings depict an e-scooter rider against a yellow background, with a red stroke cutting diagonally across the image.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon (Dec 17), the LTA said it has already implemented such markings in Jurong and Sembawang.

The other remaining cycling towns are Tampines, Changi-Simei, Pasir Ris, Yishun, Punggol, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok.

These towns have cycling path networks that aim to let users of active mobility devices commute around towns more conveniently.

LTA said: "In support of the ban of e-scooters on footpaths, we have started to implement additional markings to educate path users and help them distinguish between a footpath and a cycling path.

"Remember that e-scooters are not allowed to be ridden on footpaths and we will strictly enforce against anyone caught doing so from Jan 1, 2020."

The ban of e-scooters from footpaths had kicked in on Nov 5.

LTA had said that it would mainly issue warnings to errant riders till the end of the year. In the one month since the ban kicked in, it had issued 3,444 warnings.

But from next year, those caught flouting rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted.

The new path markings, which have gone viral online, have drawn mixed reactions.

Some netizens praised LTA for the initiative.

But there were also people who questioned whether the marking would be effective without accompanying enforcement efforts.

Some netizens also requested that similar markings to remind pedestrians to keep off cycling paths be drawn on the paths as well.