Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 8.

Early-stage coronavirus vaccine trial begins in Singapore

Volunteers are being screened for Lunar-Cov19's early-stage clinical trial and the first vaccinations are expected to be given next week.

At least 17 dead after Air India Express flight from Dubai crash lands at Kerala airport

The plane was repatriating Indians stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials for undermining city's autonomy

The US Treasury Department said Lam was sanctioned because she is “directly responsible for implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes”.

NDP 2020 guide: Everything you need to know to get close to the Aug 9 celebrations

This year, the state flag and F-15 fighter jet fly-pasts will cover much of the island including the heartland for the first time.

New dorm cluster found; GV Jurong Point and Sheng Siong at Woodlands visited by Covid-19 patients while infected: MOH

The new cluster includes four previous cases, said the Ministry of Health.

Long and hard battle to clear worker dorms of Covid-19

On Friday, Singapore finished testing all 323,000 workers in dorms for Covid-19.

Seventh month prayer services will be allowed from Aug 19 with up to 50 people

Religious organisations have to submit safe management plans at least three days before they plan to start Seventh Month prayer services.

Sungei Kadut gears up for the future with green revamp

The pioneer industrial estate will be transformed into a unique eco-district where work and play coexist with wildlife.

Para sports: Archer Nur Syahidah Alim, bowler Eric Foo win big at Singapore Disability Sports Awards

Syahidah, the world No. 1 para archer, won a historic gold medal at the World Archery Para Championships last year.

Coaxing Vanda Miss Joaquim to bloom for National Day

The Gardens by the Bay team has found a way to time the orchid's flowering outside the usual peak periods.

