NDP 2020 guide: Everything you need to know to get close to the Aug 9 celebrations

SINGAPORE - This year's National Day Parade (NDP) celebrations will be brought closer to Singaporeans at home, with two livestream shows on Sunday (Aug 9) morning and evening.
Other highlights include perennial favourites like the Red Lions parachuting display, the mobile column military drive-past and, of course, the evening fireworks displays.
The state flag and F-15 fighter jet fly-pasts will also cover much of the island including the heartland for the first time.
On Aug 9, stay close to the action with The Straits Times' live coverage across multimedia platforms, which will include two NDP live shows, a special live blog and more.
Here is everything you need to know to enjoy NDP 2020 throughout Aug 9.
Morning segment
Watch live on free-to-air TV channels or the NDPeeps YouTube channel
10.20am: Parade at the Padang and the Anthem Moment
NDP 2020 will begin with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day message, followed by a parade at the Padang reviewed by President Halimah Yacob.
The state flag will be raised concurrently across different locations and President Halimah will lead the nation in singing the National Anthem during the Anthem Moment.
The parade will salute front-line and essential workers in appreciation of their efforts in combating Covid-19, and the presidential gun salute will be held on the Padang field.
10.30am to 11.30am: Flag fly-past
Look out for the state flag as it is flown across the country by a Chinook helicopter escorted by two Apache helicopters.
The flag will be flown past the Padang before it makes its way around the perimeter of the island.
10.45am to 11.15am: F-15 fighter jets' Roar of Unity
Six F-15SG Eagle fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force will execute the Roar of Unity aerial display over the Padang and fly over the eastern part of Singapore before swinging around to the west.
11am: Maritime sail-past returns after 20-year hiatus
Vessels from Republic of Singapore Navy, the Police Coast Guard, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Maritime and Port Authority will execute a sail-past along Marina Barrage.
11.10am: Red Lions land in the heartland
For the first time, the Red Lions will parachute down into heartland areas in Jurong East and Sengkang, paying tribute to front-line and essential workers at Ng Teng Fong General and Sengkang General hospitals.
The Red Lions will land at the hospitals at around 9am and the footage will be shown during the live show at 11.10am.
10am to 1pm: Mobile column to cover record 200km route
Key assets from the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team will reach into the heartland along five routes to allow viewers to experience the iconic mobile column from their homes.
Evening segment
Watch live on free-to-air TV channels or the NDPeeps YouTube channel
7pm: Evening show
The NDP 2020 Evening show will be broadcast live from The Star Performing Arts Centre and will feature inspirational stories of Singaporeans during the pandemic.
8.20pm: Night celebrations
The night will end off with the Pledge Moment at 8.20pm, when Singaporeans across the island will be invited to recite the Pledge in unison.
This will be followed by the Light-Up Moment, during which participants can light up their mobile phone torchlights with the red filter sticker included in the NDP pack and shine red lights from the windows and balconies of their homes.
Finally, the celebrations will end with firework displays launched from 10 different locations in the heartland.
Here are the 10 locations to catch the fireworks displays on Aug 9:
- Ang Mo Kio
- Bishan
- Buona Vista
- Jurong Lake Gardens *
- Marina Reservoir *
- Punggol
- Sembawang
- Tampines
- Woodlands
- Yew Tee
* Venue will be closed but those staying in neighbouring areas will still be able to see the fireworks.
Venue closures
Full-day closure
7am to 9pm
• Esplanade Park
• Empress Place
11am to 9pm
• Lakeside Garden at Jurong Lake Gardens
Evening closure
4pm to 9pm
• Marina Barrage
• Promenade along Singapore Flyer
• Promenade along Gardens by the Bay and Bay East Garden
• Youth Olympic Park
5pm to 9pm
• Bayfront Event Space
• Clifford Square
• Esplanade Outdoor Theatre
• Esplanade Roof Terrace
• Jubilee Bridge
• Merlion Jetty
• Merlion Park
• One Fullerton Waterfront Promenade
• The Lawn @ Marina Bay
• The Promontory and Waterfront Promenade