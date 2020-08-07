New dorm cluster found; GV Jurong Point and Sheng Siong at Woodlands visited by Covid-19 patients while infected: MOH

SINGAPORE - A new coronavirus cluster - a dormitory at 66 Tech Park Crescent in Tuas - was announced on Friday (Aug 7).

The cluster includes four previous cases, said the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Golden Village Jurong Point, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre at Jalan Bukit Merah, Tang Tea House at Jurong West and Sheng Siong Supermarket at Woodlands Industrial Park were added to the list of places visited by infectious coronavirus patients.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times the Covid-19 patients visited them for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

A total of 242 new Covid-19 patients were confirmed on Friday by the ministry, taking Singapore's total to 54,797.

They included one unlinked case in the community which is a 67-year-old Singaporean man. He was detected under the ministry's enhanced community testing for individuals aged 13 and older who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

Six imported cases were also announced on Friday, comprising a Singaporean, a permanent resident (PR), two work pass holders, a dependant's pass holder and a long-term visit pass holder.

They all arrived in Singapore from India between July 25 and July 27.

They were placed on 14-day stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 235 cases.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week. The average unlinked community cases per day has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past 14 days.

With 281 cases discharged on Friday, 48,297 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 124 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 6,334 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.