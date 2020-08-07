Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 191 passengers crash lands at Kerala airport

MALAPPURAM – An Air India Express flight crash landed and split into two on Friday (Aug 7) evening after skidding off a runway at an airport in Calicut in India’s south-western state of Kerala during bad weather.

There were 191 passengers including crew members on board the flight and rescue operations are under way.

The pilot was among two people reported to have died. At least 40 passengers are said to have been injured, according to early reports by Indian media.

The pilot was named in reports as Deepak Vasant Sathe. Reports also said the medical condition of the plane's co-pilot was critical.

Times Now News reported a Civil Aviation Ministry official as saying that no fire was reported at the time of landing. "There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital," he said.

The plane overshot the runway amid very heavy rainfall at around 7.40pm local time, and the aircraft broke up.

This story is developing.