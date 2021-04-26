Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 26.
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open, officials say 53 crew members dead
President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent the families of the victims his condolences.
Long queues outside Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza amid strict crowd control measures
The authorities had lifted weekend entry restrictions on the malls.
PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’; US readies help
India reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections.
More people in Singapore getting kidney failure, but at a slightly later age
In 2017, 1,999 people were diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, which works out to 504.1 per million population.
'He was a natural leader': S'pore professors remember commander of sunken Indonesian submarine
Lieutenant Colonel Heri Oktavian had completed a master's programme at RSIS.
‘I was afraid I’d be rejected if I told people of my abuse’
One man in the Philippines talks about his experience of childhood abuse.
Throat spray and hydroxychloroquine found to reduce risk of Covid-19 infection: S'pore study
The study involved more than 3,000 healthy young migrant workers who were quarantined in Tuas South Dormitory.
12 tips to help your child study effectively for the mid-year exams
Amid the stress of exam prep, some parents may doubt: Does my child actually know how to study?
More companies entering the novel food space
Over the past two years, more than 15 alternative protein start-ups have set up base in Singapore.
Court rules woman has 73% stake in house she bought with married man
The woman had bank records to show that she contributed 73 per cent.