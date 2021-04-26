Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 26.

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open, officials say 53 crew members dead

President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent the families of the victims his condolences.

READ MORE HERE

Long queues outside Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza amid strict crowd control measures

The authorities had lifted weekend entry restrictions on the malls.

READ MORE HERE

PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’; US readies help

India reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

More people in Singapore getting kidney failure, but at a slightly later age

In 2017, 1,999 people were diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, which works out to 504.1 per million population.

READ MORE HERE

'He was a natural leader': S'pore professors remember commander of sunken Indonesian submarine

Lieutenant Colonel Heri Oktavian had completed a master's programme at RSIS.

READ MORE HERE

‘I was afraid I’d be rejected if I told people of my abuse’

One man in the Philippines talks about his experience of childhood abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Throat spray and hydroxychloroquine found to reduce risk of Covid-19 infection: S'pore study

The study involved more than 3,000 healthy young migrant workers who were quarantined in Tuas South Dormitory.

READ MORE HERE

12 tips to help your child study effectively for the mid-year exams

Amid the stress of exam prep, some parents may doubt: Does my child actually know how to study?

READ MORE HERE

More companies entering the novel food space

Over the past two years, more than 15 alternative protein start-ups have set up base in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Court rules woman has 73% stake in house she bought with married man

The woman had bank records to show that she contributed 73 per cent.

READ MORE HERE