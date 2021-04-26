‘I was afraid I’d be rejected if I told people of my abuse’
Children in the Philippines are particularly vulnerable to sexual abuse and domestic violence, and the consequences can last well into their adulthood, as in the case of one man who is still fighting his demons.
1 hour ago
