Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 24.

Civil servant arrested for leaking number of new coronavirus cases in S'pore

The 35-year-old woman has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act and Computer Misuse Act.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Malaysia extends movement curbs by two weeks to May 12

The curbs could be extended further, or the country reopened in phases, said Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

READ MORE HERE

At least 350,000 still commuting to work in Singapore after reduction in essential services

This is according to calculations based on latest official figures.

READ MORE HERE

Risk of coronavirus spread in 'blind spots' and potential clusters in Singapore

Some commonalities of these vulnerabilities include crowded areas, places with high human traffic, "forgotten" sectors and those who live in a semi-closed community.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Dorm operators working closely with Muis, Government to support Muslim foreign workers during Ramadan

New prayer mats and essentials for breaking the fast, such as dates, will also be provided.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Task force on family violence plans to step up support amid circuit breaker measures

In the past two weeks or so, MSF has received more referrals and inquiries related to domestic conflicts than before the start of the circuit breaker period.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands of traineeships for fresh ITE, poly and uni grads

The paid traineeships supported by the Government are being offered by over 280 companies and organisations.

READ MORE HERE

Man escapes gallows after being cleared of drug trafficking charge by Court of Appeal

The acquittal was the first apex court decision to be delivered via video-conferencing platform Zoom since safe distancing measures were put in place.

READ MORE HERE

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among billionaires gaining net worth in coronavirus pandemic

Tech and stay-at-home stocks like Zoom have rallied in recent weeks.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Get Taiwanese fare with bubble tea, learn to take better photos and more

Bubble tea fans need not panic. There are eateries with the drinks on the menu and you can get them delivered.

READ MORE HERE