Stayhome guide for Friday: Get Taiwanese fare with bubble tea, learn to take better photos and more

1 COVID-19 STAY-HOME GUIDE: Taiwanese fare with bubble tea to boot





Fermented Beancurd Pork Belly, XXXL Crispy Chicken Chop, Oyster Mee Sua and Brown Sugar Fresh Milk Tea. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Bubble tea fans need not panic. There are eateries with the drinks on the menu and you can get them delivered.

READ MORE HERE

2 COVID-19 STAY-HOME RECIPE: Childhood delight



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Put aside your anxieties of not getting your chocolate fix. Keep calm and eat red bean popsicles instead.

READ MORE HERE

3. LEARN: Tips to take better photos



A photo by healthcare professional and photography enthusiast Tan Chin Hock, who will be giving free lessons via video conferencing platform Zoom on tips to take pictures of loved ones at home. PHOTO: TAN CHIN HOCK



If the extended circuit breaker feels like a downer, snap out of it.

To healthcare professional and photography enthusiast Tan Chin Hock, 42, the extended time at home is the perfect opportunity to strap on your camera and snap portraits of your loved ones at home.

He will share tips over video-conferencing platform Zoom on how best to use photography to make the most out of your time at home.

In two sessions held at 7pm today and 3pm tomorrow, he will give advice on how to shoot according to a theme and how to make the process fun for your subjects.

Each session lasts about 40 minutes and is free of charge.

His photo book, Siblings - The Ups And Downs Of Having One (2019), came in first in the book category of photography awards Le Prix de la Photographie de Paris last year.

Mr Tan says: ''This uncomfortable situation we are in right now will end, but memories last forever.

''I hope to use photography to inspire readers to look at the current situation in a different light.''

For details on the free sessions and to view his personal collection of photos of his family, go to Memories Of A Circuitbreaker.

4. DO: Explore heritage spaces virtually



Conversation starter kits contain a selection of images of old buildings and landmarks such as Capitol Building. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD



Discover what Orchard Road was like in the 19th Century before it became a shopping belt, or listen to stories about Singapore's rich intangible cultural heritage.

The National Heritage Board has curated a series of nostalgic things people can do at home, from exploring cultural spaces virtually to watching videos of traditional trades such as songkok making and Nonya beadwork.

There are also activities for children. For example, they can take on the role of a curator or a designer, write interesting captions for "artefacts" found at home or sketch out their ideal exhibition.

To engage the elderly, download conversation starter kits that contain a selection of 40 images of old buildings, landmarks, scenes and objects, to spark discussion about these things and places.

Info: Your #StayHomeForSG Heritage Fix

5. WATCH: Falling by Pangdemonium



Tan Kheng Hua (left) and Andrew Marko (right) in the 2016 production of Falling. PHOTO: PANGDEMONIUM



Tune into the challenges of caring for a family member with autism.

Local theatre group Pangdemonium will screen a video recording of its 2016 play, Falling, on Vimeo from 8pm today to 11.59pm on Sunday.

Falling was written by American playwright Deanna Jent, from her own experience as a mother of a boy with severe autism.

The veteran cast in Pangdemonium's show, set in Singapore, comprises Adrian Pang, Andrew Marko, Fiona Lim, Neo Swee Lin and Tan Kheng Hua.

Info: Details of Pangdemonium's screening, ST preview of Falling

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO