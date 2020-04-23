Coronavirus: PM Muhyiddin extends Malaysia's movement curbs by two weeks to May 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday (April 23) that he is extending the country's stay-at-home order by another two weeks, to May 12.

The third phase of the movement control order (MCO) was to end on Tuesday (April 28).

Malaysia first imposed the MCO on March 18.

He said although new Covid-19 cases is lower today that at the start of the movement curbs, the government still has not brought the pandemic under control.

The MCO is on Thursday into its 37th day, with the Muslim fasting month starting on Friday (April 24).

He said in an announcement broadcast live on television and on social media platforms that the curbs could be extended further, or the country re-opened in phases, depending on data on Covid-19 that will be supplied by the Health Ministry.

The first phase of the MCO, for two weeks, was between March 18 and 31. The second phase was between April 1 to 14, also for two weeks.

During the partial lockdown, Malaysians could only leave their homes to buy groceries, medicine or food, with police and the army setting up roadblocks in many areas across the countryOnly essential workers from healthcare workers to police, the army along with supermarket and restaurant staff are allowed to leave their homes daily. to restrict movements.

Restaurants can only do takeaways and most businesses except essential services were shut.

Malaysia on Thursday reported 71 new cases of Covid-19 to bring the cumulative total to 5,603.

The double digit figure reported capped a week of double digit new cases, an improvement over triple digits recorded in the early days of the MCO.

There were two more deaths to bring the fatality rate to 95.

Malaysia on Thursday also discharged 90 more patients during the same 24-hour span, meaning there are only 1,966 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present. So far, 3,542 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 63.2 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are currently 42 patients being treated at intensive care units - one fewer than the day before. Out of the total, 21 are on ventilator support.

