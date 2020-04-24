Thousands of traineeships for fresh ITE, poly and uni grads

On June 1, applications will open for 4,000 of the 8,000 traineeship positions that have been promised for fresh Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnic and university graduates.

The paid traineeships supported by the Government are being offered by over 280 companies and organisations, including Singtel, DBS Bank, Surbana Jurong, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University.

The Government, which has set aside $100 million for the scheme called SGUnited Traineeships, hopes to make graduates more employable when the job market picks up after the coronavirus pandemic.

Traineeships will last up to 12 months, with trainees receiving a monthly allowance, which will vary depending on the scope of the traineeship and skills required.

The Government will fund 80 per cent of the training allowance and the host company the remainder.

Mr Tan Choon Shian, chief executive of Workforce Singapore, said he is heartened that despite the difficult business conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, many firms have stepped forward to join the scheme.

"With these firms participating as hosting companies, our fresh graduates will be able to use this traineeship period to prepare themselves for the eventual recovery," he said and asked more companies to join the scheme.

The Singapore Business Federation, as the programme manager, will work with host companies to review and approve the scope and development plans of their proposed traineeships.

From June 1, eligible job seekers who are keen to apply for SGUnited Traineeships can search for such opportunities on the national jobs bank, MyCareersFuture.sg.

Fresh graduates are encouraged to register a MyCareersFuture.sg account to receive the latest updates.

Companies offering positions can post relevant information, receive applications and communicate with applicants through the jobs portal.

Meanwhile NUS, which will be opening up positions across its faculties, research institutes and in administration, said the traineeships it provides will be "traineeship plus" and will include free courses and personalised mentorships.

Professor Ho Teck Hua, NUS senior deputy president and provost, said some 11,000 of the university's undergraduates as well as master's and PhD students will graduate this year.

The idea is not just to help graduates tide over this difficult period.

He said: "It is tied with development and mentorship opportunities, so that when they finish their traineeship, they will have the skills and savvy needed to seize opportunities in the post-pandemic world."