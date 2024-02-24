More e-hongbao given out in Singapore this Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE – Digital red packets, or e-hongbao, have become increasingly popular during Chinese New Year here, with banks seeing more of such electronic transfers during the festive season in 2024 compared with 2023.

Latest figures from most banks and multi-currency card providers The Straits Times contacted showed increases in the number of transactions and the amount of money transacted.

DBS Bank said more than $17.5 million was transferred via its QR Ang Bao and eGift from Feb 9 to 12, representing a 30 per cent increase year on year.

It also saw the number of customers using these e-gifting means from Jan 15 to Feb 12 double compared with the same period in 2023.

A QR Ang Bao is a physical card with a QR code, which recipients scan to redeem a preloaded amount, while the bank’s customers can also use the eGift function on its PayLah! app to transfer money digitally.

OCBC Bank said the number of e-hongbao sent in the first three days of Chinese New Year increased by 2.5 times compared with 2023, with the bank projecting the total number sent over the 15-day festive period to be three times more than that in 2023.

UOB said the total amount of money sent via digital red packets from Feb 9 to 15 jumped by about 60 per cent year on year, while the number of PayNow transactions and number of customers sending e-hongbao increased by a third.

DBS was the first to offer an e-hongbao service in Singapore in 2015, and digital red packets have become popular in the last few years amid a push for sustainability as well as social distancing restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Kapil Tuli, professor of marketing at Singapore Management University, said more people started using e-hongbao during the pandemic as they saw it as a safer way of gifting, as compared with physical red packets.

Besides that, they are also convenient, environment-friendly and lower the possibility of giving physical packets of the wrong denomination, he added.

Homemaker Joan Lim, 31, said she started giving e-hongbao in 2022 as it was more convenient.

“E-hongbao save me the hassle of having to find and count cash, as well as putting the notes into the red packets.”

It also reduced the need to print new notes, she added.

In January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said more than 11 million pieces of fit notes were exchanged during Chinese New Year in 2023.

The carbon footprint of producing that number of new notes would be comparable with the emissions from powering about 220 four-room Housing Board flats annually.

Experts ST spoke to are expecting the use of e-hongbao to continue to rise as digital payments become more convenient and accessible.