Each QR gift card can be used only once, avoid scanning those that look tampered with: DBS

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank customers looking to spread the festive joy by giving out digital red packets are reminded that each QR gift card can be used only once, and can be cancelled via the PayLah! app if it is misplaced after it is loaded with money.

DBS QR gift cards are physical gift cards that can replace traditional red packets, or hongbao, and allow users to scan a QR code to load cash. Non-DBS customers can also receive the QR gift as long as they have registered for PayNow.

Customers can obtain these gift cards at any DBS or POSB branch, and should avoid scanning those that look tampered with or are from unknown sources, said the bank.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the bank shared some reminders for customers giving and receiving QR gift cards this Chinese New Year season.

Those giving can load the QR gift card with money through the PayLah! app, while recipients can redeem the cash by using the app to scan the QR code, or through their PayNow-linked account via Singpass by using the phone camera app.

Recycle red packets

DBS also said that it was increasing its efforts to recycle the physical red packets given “the growing momentum of digital gifting”.

It noted that in 2023, it collected 4,300kg of packets through its annual festive packet recycling initiative. The amount is twice the volume collected in 2021, when the initiative was first launched.

Thsi year, over 40 recycling bins have been placed at all DBS or POSB full-service branches and at selected self-service branches so far, a 30 per cent increase as compared to the same time in 2023.

These bins are available year-round, and collect packets given during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali, and weddings. The packets are then sent to Tay Paper Recycling company, to be recycled or repurposed into paper products.

Earlier this year, seniors from Lions Befrienders and the bank’s volunteers helped to assemble a 2.5m-high art piece made of 8,500 recycled packets collected from the recycling initiative.