Exchanging cash for CNY hongbao: Bookings start on Jan 17

SINGAPORE – From Jan 17, the public can make appointments to exchange their cash for fit-for-gifting notes during the upcoming Chinese New Year festive season.

This can be done via the online reservation systems of DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Jan 15. Collection of the notes is from Jan 24.

Walk-in exchanges at DBS, OCBC and UOB branches are available only for those aged 60 and above and people with disabilities.

From Jan 24, new and fit-for-gifting notes can also be withdrawn without any booking at selected DBS, OCBC and UOB pop-up and branch ATMs.

Fit-for-gifting notes, or “fit notes”, are those that are generally clean and of suitable quality for recirculation, including for festive gifting, the authority added. The condition of these notes is verified by banknote processing machines, and the notes are similar in quality to those dispensed by ATMs.

MAS encourages the public to adopt more environmentally friendly options such as e-hongbao and fit notes, as issuing new notes to meet the demand for festive gifting generates unnecessary carbon emissions and is a waste of resources.

Over 11 million pieces of fit-for-gifting notes were exchanged during Chinese New Year in 2023, MAS added.

Approximately 400 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) were saved as a result, which is equivalent to the annual emissions from powering about 220 four-room Housing Board flats a year.

DBS said on Jan 15 it will have 72 pop-up ATMs disbursing fit and new notes across 48 locations, in addition to the current network of over 1,200 DBS and POSB ATMs available for withdrawing cash.

From now till Jan 25, customers can also place orders for the DBS QR Ang Baos– or its e-hongbao – via a chatbot on the DBS website and have the cards delivered to them before Chinese New Year.