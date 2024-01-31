More charges for money laundering accused who allegedly misled MOM to obtain work passes

SINGAPORE – Two days after he was handed seven new charges, Su Wenqiang, one of the 10 accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was given two more charges on Jan 31.

According to one of the new charges, Su Wenqiang, 31, had allegedly made a false statement to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) Controller of Work Passes on Feb 28, 2022, by signing and declaring in an employment pass application that he would be employed as a sales director at Fleur Business Service (FBS) when he had no intention of being hired by the organisation.

The second new charge accuses him of engaging with one “Wen Wen” in February 2022 to make a false statement to the Controller of Work Passes to obtain a work pass for his wife, Su Yanping.

The charge adds that under Su Wenqiang’s alleged instruction, Wen Wen had applied for an employment pass on Su Yanping’s behalf and declared she would be employed as a director of Ju You Family Office (JYFO) even when Su Wenqiang had no plans for Su Yanping to work there.

FBS and JYFO were both registered in 2021 and are described as companies providing management consultancy services, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records.

Su Wenqiang is not listed on FBS’ business profile but Su Yanping is listed as having been JYFO’s director since February 2022.

Su Wenqiang, who is originally from China and holds passports from Cambodia and Vanuatu, now faces 11 charges in total.

Eight of his charges fall under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act (CDSA).

One of them alleges he had $601,706 in criminal benefits from operating an unlawful remote gambling service based in the Philippines that targets people in China.

His remaining seven CDSA charges accuse him of using around $976,700 in illicit proceeds to pay for a Mercedes-Benz AMG C63S car, bags, jewellery and alcohol, and to pay rent for a landed property and condominium.

He also faces one count of allegedly having a forged marriage certificate from China that stated he had registered his marriage with Su Yanping on May 20, 2018, when no such registration had been made.

The charge adds that he had intended to pass off the certificate as genuine in his dependant’s pass application to MOM.

Su Wenqiang was one of 10 foreigners arrested on Aug 15, 2023, in an anti-money laundering probe that has now seen more than $3 billion in assets seized.