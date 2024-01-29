7 new charges for money laundering accused who allegedly planned to submit fake marriage cert to MOM

SINGAPORE – Su Wenqiang, one of the 10 foreigners accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was handed seven new charges on Jan 29.

Su, 31, who is originally from China and holds a Cambodian passport, now faces nine charges in total.

Six of Su’s new charges accuse him of using around $476,700 in benefits from criminal conduct to buy items such as bags, jewellery and alcohol, and to pay his rent for a landed property and condominium.

He had allegedly derived the illicit proceeds from operating an unlawful remote gambling service based in the Philippines for people in China.

Su’s seventh new charge accuses him of having a forged marriage certificate from China which stated that he had registered his marriage with Su Yanping on May 20, 2018, when no such registration had been made.

The charge adds that Su had intended to pass off the certificate as genuine in his dependent pass application to the Ministry of Manpower.

Su is one of 10 foreigners arrested on Aug 15, 2023, in an anti-money laundering probe which has now seen over $3 billion in assets seized. He was nabbed in a good-class bungalow in Bukit Timah.