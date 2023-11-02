Money laundering accused on the run from Chinese authorities came to S’pore in 2021: DPP

SINGAPORE – One of the 10 people accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case was not just a foreigner when he came to Singapore in 2021.

He was a fugitive on the run from the Chinese authorities, said the prosecution on Thursday.

This was revealed at the bail review for Cambodian national Su Wenqiang, 31. His application for bail was denied.

In arguing for his client to be released on bail, Su’s lawyer Sameer Amir Melber said Su came to Singapore in 2021 with his wife and children, aged 5 and 6, as he wanted his children to be educated here.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Edwin Soh said: “The fact that his children study in Singapore is clearly insufficient to show that he is not a flight risk.

“The accused is not just a foreigner who came to Singapore in 2021. He is also a wanted fugitive who is currently evading Chinese authorities. He is currently on the run (from the authorities in China).”

Su, who was arrested at a good class bungalow in Bukit Timah on Aug 15, faces two money laundering charges.

He was first charged on Aug 16 with allegedly possessing $601,706 which represents his benefits from criminal conduct.

He was handed another charge on Aug 30 for allegedly buying a Mercedes-Benz car using $500,000. The money was allegedly his benefits from providing an unlawful remote gambling service based in the Philippines for people in China.

On Thursday, Mr Sameer told the court his client had said all gambling services that took place in the Philippines were approved by the authorities there.

He added the remote gambling services were also not facilitated in Singapore and no one here had used these services.

Su appeared via video-link in a white shirt and kept his head down during proceedings.

At the hearing on Aug 30, he had said in Mandarin he was on the verge of a mental breakdown and requested the court grant him bail.