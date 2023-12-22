In the early hours of Aug 15, 2023, more than 400 police officers conducted simultaneous raids across the island at various locations, nabbing a total of 10 people believed to have links to organised crime including scams and online gambling.
A list containing the details of the 10, along with another 24 related persons, was later circulated by the authorities to financial institutions and dealers of precious stones and metals, for them to flag and report any transactions involving those on the list.
Checks by ST found that many of those on the list have shared interests in properties and companies in Singapore and overseas, and also hold passports from multiple countries.
The police said another eight persons were on the run, while 12 are assisting with investigations.