MOE, schools looking to improve primary school pupils’ digital literacy

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Education (MOE) and primary schools are exploring ways to better equip primary school pupils with digital literacy skills, especially as they mature and approach their transition to secondary school.

This is as device-mediated learning in secondary schools has accelerated in recent years, and as MOE announced in September a 2030 masterplan to develop digitally literate learners.

To determine if primary school pupils would benefit from owning personal learning devices (PLDs), MOE conducted a study between 2021 and 2022.

The pilot, which looked at the impact of the use of PLDs on pupils’ learning and behaviour, involved five primary schools: Chua Chu Kang, Frontier, Junyuan, River Valley and Yio Chu Kang.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, MOE said the teachers involved observed that PLDs enhanced pupil engagement, collaboration and content mastery. But there were also downsides, it noted.

“There were concerns about the pupils’ ability to regulate their use of the devices when unsupervised, which could result in issues such as more distraction from online media and games, and the potential of students being exposed to online risks,” said an MOE spokesman.

As the use of digital devices for learning should be developmentally appropriate, MOE said it will not be providing primary school pupils with PLDs for now.

PLDs have been issued to every secondary school student since 2021, after MOE brought forward its original 2028 target by seven years. This was largely because the Covid-19 pandemic made online learning more acceptable.

Since then, there has been a sizeable shift towards digital learning in secondary schools, with more lessons conducted in the Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS), MOE’s online learning portal.

Digital assessment is likewise becoming more prevalent at the GCE O levels: 60 examination papers are now offered in electronic modes, such as e-oral, e-written, computer-based practical and e-coursework.

On Sept 20, MOE said its EdTech Masterplan 2030 will be implemented in schools progressively from 2024 to strengthen students’ digital literacy, with a focus on AI literacy.

Primary schools here said they introduce digital learning gradually.

In Park View Primary School, teachers use tools such as the SLS portal and educational technology platforms such as Padlet and Nearpod to complement hands-on learning.

Mr Justin Luo, the school’s subject head of data management and acting head of department for information and communication technologies, said pupils gradually build up basic digital skills to prepare themselves for secondary school.

For instance, Primary 1 pupils are taught the basics of how to log into devices and the SLS, and to operate the Zoom video-conferencing software for home-based learning. By the time they reach Primary 6, they would have learnt how to create slides on PowerPoint and Google, as well as set up their own Google Site.