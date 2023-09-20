Schools transform their spaces and learning experience with grant support and AI

As one steps into Jing Shan Primary School (JSPS), it is hard to ignore a row of tall cases full of lush green leafy vegetables. This space in front of the canteen is called the Sprout Spot.

It houses an indoor hydroponics planting system, where students grow and harvest baby bak choy, lettuce, mustard greens and kale.

The school produces at least eight harvests a year, and the vegetables are distributed to the canteen vendors, students, staff and guests of the school.

The Sprout Spot is part of its Applied Learning Programme, which sets out to foster a culture of sustainability through lived experiences. Subject lessons and learning spaces featured prominently in the campus.

Ms Angela Ng Suat Theng, the school’s vice principal, told The Straits Times that JSPS believes in sustainability as a way of life.

The school adopts the “teach, embed and live” approach where students and staff are agents of change, and champion sustainable practices learnt from the school in their own homes and the community.

Ms Ng said: “When students believe that their actions and decisions matter and can make a difference, they are more inclined to make everyday decisions that reflect a sustainability mindset.”

Innovative spaces like the Sprout Spot illustrate the farm-to-table concept to students as lived experiences.