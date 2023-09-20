Schools transform their spaces and learning experience with grant support and AI

As one steps into Jing Shan Primary School (JSPS), it is hard to ignore a row of tall cases full of lush green leafy vegetables. This space in front of the canteen is called the Sprout Spot.
It houses an indoor hydroponics planting system, where students grow and harvest baby bak choy, lettuce, mustard greens and kale.
The school produces at least eight harvests a year, and the vegetables are distributed to the canteen vendors, students, staff and guests of the school.
The Sprout Spot is part of its Applied Learning Programme, which sets out to foster a culture of sustainability through lived experiences. Subject lessons and learning spaces featured prominently in the campus.
Ms Angela Ng Suat Theng, the school’s vice principal, told The Straits Times that JSPS believes in sustainability as a way of life.
The school adopts the “teach, embed and live” approach where students and staff are agents of change, and champion sustainable practices learnt from the school in their own homes and the community.
Ms Ng said: “When students believe that their actions and decisions matter and can make a difference, they are more inclined to make everyday decisions that reflect a sustainability mindset.”
Innovative spaces like the Sprout Spot illustrate the farm-to-table concept to students as lived experiences.
With the School White Area and Canteen Grant to be introduced in 2024, MOE hopes that more schools will tap this grant to innovate and optimise their learning spaces, to enhance their 21st Century Competencies efforts.
Law Jing Xiang Raydon, a primary four student at JSPS and member of the Environmental Science Club, said that he enjoys learning about sustainability out of the classroom, and hopes to see more new learning spaces.
He said: “I would like to see rainwater harvesting spaces, so that we can filter rainwater and use it for other purposes. And also more solar panels, so that we can produce clean energy and learn about how it works.”
As part of the EdTech Masterplan 2030, MOE launched the Adaptive Learning System (ALS) for Mathematics for three topics covered at the Primary 5 level, in June 2023.
Rosyth School was involved in the ALS Deep Dive, which trialled the use of ALS as a pre-lesson diagnostic tool.
The AI-enabled ALS makes customised learning recommendations for each student, based on how the student responds to the questions and activities.
Victor Chew, the Head of Department of ICT at Rosyth School, said that with the ALS there was differentiation provided, which complemented self-directed learning.
This enabled teachers to have a better understanding of their students’ mastery of concepts, and to adjust their lesson plans to target students’ learning needs more effectively.
Mr Chew said that the school uses a hybrid approach, where teachers combine digital learning with the physical environment to enrich the learning experience.
They are always looking for ways to improve, and are looking forward to improving their students’ digital and AI literacy with the launch of the EdTech Masterplan 2030.
He said: “These are skills and mindsets that are necessary for students to navigate the future world. As educators, we can facilitate this process by providing them with meaningful learning experiences.”