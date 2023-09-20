MOE moves to prepare students for fast-changing world through tech, updating learning spaces

SINGAPORE - Transforming education through technology, refreshing school environments to enrich students’ learning experiences, and enhancing 21st century competencies - these are some of the measures announced by Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing to equip students to thrive in a fast-changing world.

He was speaking at the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Schools Work Plan Seminar (WPS) on Wednesday, which was held at the Singapore EXPO.

The theme of this year’s seminar was ‘Shaping the Future of Learning’. The annual WPS brings together over 1,600 school leaders and educators to discuss priorities and innovation in education.

This year’s seminar looked ahead to key challenges such as a fragmenting global order, economic disruptions, and rapid technological developments, especially in the field of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

“Our students will have greater uncertainty to deal with, and they may not be able to experience the stability and peace that we have experienced in the last 20, 30 years,” said Mr Chan.

MOE’s ‘Transforming Education through Technology’ (EdTech) Masterplan 2030, which will be implemented in schools progressively from 2024, was launched at the seminar.

With this masterplan, schools can leverage EdTech to do more with current resources to cater to students’ different learning needs, while helping teachers manage the pace of change.

“It must be our mission, that we will also use technology to complement our teaching and learning to make a breakthrough,” said Mr Chan.

MOE will strengthen the development of students’ digital literacy, including digital information management skills that will enable students to better discern the accuracy, credibility, and relevance of information.

Technological skills, especially AI literacy, will be an area of focus. Students will learn the strengths and limitations of AI, and how to use it effectively for learning and work.

Mr Aaron Loh, the Divisional Director of the Educational Technology Division at MOE, told The Straits Times that it is important for students to learn about evolving technologies.

He said: “AI is a powerful technology that increasingly permeates many aspects of our students’ lives.”

The ministry will provide schools with resources, including self-paced lessons hosted on the online learning portal Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS).

It will also launch more AI features in the SLS, which will better customise students’ learning experiences and augment the guidance given by teachers.